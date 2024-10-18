The vigil for the two ladies who lost their lives during the East Legon accident came off as scheduled today Friday, 18th October, 2024.

The All-White Candle vigil saw lots of Ghanaians joining the bereaved family to mourn their loss.

One of the late girls’ grandmother was available at the scene of the accident and couldn’t hold back her tears.

It had to take other family members to drag her away from the site.

The two ladies lost their lives after the son of Bishop Salifu Amoako jammed into them with his mother’s Jaguar car last week.