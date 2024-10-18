GhPageNewsGrandmother of one deceased ladies involved in East Legon accident cries her...
News

Grandmother of one deceased ladies involved in East Legon accident cries her heart out at vigil

By Qwame Benedict
Grandmother weeps during vigil
Grandmother weeps during vigil

The vigil for the two ladies who lost their lives during the East Legon accident came off as scheduled today Friday, 18th October, 2024.

The All-White Candle vigil saw lots of Ghanaians joining the bereaved family to mourn their loss.

One of the late girls’ grandmother was available at the scene of the accident and couldn’t hold back her tears.

It had to take other family members to drag her away from the site.

Watch the video below:

The two ladies lost their lives after the son of Bishop Salifu Amoako jammed into them with his mother’s Jaguar car last week.

author avatar
Qwame Benedict
Qwame Benedict is an entertainment editor at GhPage.com, He has a Degree in Public Administration and Information Studies from the University of Ghana. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates back to 2015 when he was writing for the now-defunct EnterGhana.com. He also got the chance to write for K-Hitz radio before joining GhPage in 2017.
See Full Bio
Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, October 18, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.1 ° F
79.1 °
79.1 °
82 %
2.3mph
58 %
Fri
79 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways