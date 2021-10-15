- Advertisement -

Dr Sonnie Badu has shared his thoughts on the LGBTQ subject that has received several opposing opinions from Ghanaians, others.

The UK-based Ghanaian preacher and singer via social media have drafted what he believes is a lasting solution for Ghana’s continual LGBTQI crisis.

In his straightforward opinion, the foreign authorities who seek to enforce LGBTQI rights and protect them should give homosexuals here visas to join them in their countries so that Ghana can exercise its anti-gay standing.

This, he said will allow these people to leave peacefully and get proper medical attention to diseases claimed to be associated with the peril.

The renowned man of God further in his take on this subject intimated that Ghana has more serious problems than the LGBTQI issue.

READ HIS FULL POST BELOW:

I think I have a solution for this LGBTQ buhaha going on in Ghana. It’s culture versus enforcement, so this is the solution since some of the ministers of state are being denied visa for this reason.

All the foreign countries that want to enforce that law should make asylum visas available so those who are practicing it will travel to all respective countries to live permanently, and also get better medication for diseases like HIV, and better Mens dross should they need it … ( ?lol people go turn LGBT by force ) because life can be hell in Africa where basic human right privileges are denied;

but on the serious note it will bring peace … lol

Also from what I know a lot of young men got introduced to this by some rich men who promised to help them ? So most of the young men and women do it to survive.

With this I believe there will be peace because there are more pressing issues in Ghana than this battle. #BaduWrites#SonnieBadu#DrBadu