type here...
GhPageNewsGrant Gays with visas so that they can join you in your...
News

Grant Gays with visas so that they can join you in your country – Sonnie Badu

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Dr Sonnie Badu has shared his thoughts on the LGBTQ subject that has received several opposing opinions from Ghanaians, others.

The UK-based Ghanaian preacher and singer via social media have drafted what he believes is a lasting solution for Ghana’s continual LGBTQI crisis.

In his straightforward opinion, the foreign authorities who seek to enforce LGBTQI rights and protect them should give homosexuals here visas to join them in their countries so that Ghana can exercise its anti-gay standing.

This, he said will allow these people to leave peacefully and get proper medical attention to diseases claimed to be associated with the peril.

The renowned man of God further in his take on this subject intimated that Ghana has more serious problems than the LGBTQI issue.

READ HIS FULL POST BELOW:

I think I have a solution for this LGBTQ buhaha going on in Ghana. It’s culture versus enforcement, so this is the solution since some of the ministers of state are being denied visa for this reason.

All the foreign countries that want to enforce that law should make asylum visas available so those who are practicing it will travel to all respective countries to live permanently, and also get better medication for diseases like HIV, and better Mens dross should they need it … ( ?lol people go turn LGBT by force ) because life can be hell in Africa where basic human right privileges are denied;
but on the serious note it will bring peace … lol
Also from what I know a lot of young men got introduced to this by some rich men who promised to help them ? So most of the young men and women do it to survive.

With this I believe there will be peace because there are more pressing issues in Ghana than this battle. #BaduWrites#SonnieBadu#DrBadu

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 15, 2021
Accra
few clouds
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
1.3mph
20 %
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News