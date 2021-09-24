7-year-old boy who went missing found dead with throat slit (Graphic Photos)

- Advertisement -

The world has reached a stage where crime has become the order of the day. Day after day, we hear stories of and see innocent life wasted just like that.

In recent times, there has been a surge in killings in this part of Africa which has got people scared of their lives.

In another heart-wrenching story Ghpage has come across, a 7-year-old boy identified as Abdul Ahad Nasiru, has been found dead with his throat slit a day after he was declared missing.

The boy was reported missing in Tudun Pera area of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The young boy’s body with the throat slit was found at Rimi River in Angwan Rogo, Nigeria on Friday morning, September 24.

According to one Bello Lukman of Unity Fm 93.3 Jos, the boy was last seen around 2 pm on Thursday, September 23, when he returned from an errand and went out again.

He wrote this on Facebook;