Grateful husband sends her wife to school after she worked as a cleaner to send him to Canada

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A grateful husband has enrolled his wife back into school after becoming a bank manager.

Apparently, the kind wife worked as a cleaner to sponsor her husband’s education abroad.

The man shared a narration of his growth and beautiful story in a video reel that has gone viral on TikTok.


He revealed that his wife worked hard cleaning bathrooms and used the pay she earned to bankroll his studies.


After making it, the man repaid the gesture and sent her back to continue her education.

The caption attached to the video read …

“When your wife cleaned the bathroom to send you school in Canada. You then become a bank manager and send her to school.”


@Adelina Jemima warned: “Don’t try this at home guys!!!??”

@??????????????? said: “my trust issue couldn’t. but she believed in you, and you believed in her ???”

@Ibrahim Jahanine noted: “Could never be me ??? oga most of them leave after reaching the top”

@??QueenB?? opined: “This is risky business ???, I am proud of her ??????”

@kkwseet stated: “that’s what is supposed to be. TEAM WORK”

Watch the video below to know more…

@diandersons

Trust the process! #fyp #foryoupage #canada_life?? #jamaicatiktok #grandeprairiealberta #internationalstudents??

? Jireh (My Provider) – Limoblaze & Lecrae & Happi

Source:GHpage

