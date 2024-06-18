“…forgive me…” – Great Ampong finally renders an apology to Daddy Lumba after years of beefing

Ghanaian gospel artist Isiah Kwadwo ‘Great’ Ampong has recently been ordained as a reverend minister. The ordination ceremony took place on Sunday, June 17, 2024, during his visit to Divine Word Ministries International in the USA.

This ministry is led by Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng, who played a significant role in Ampong’s ordination.

Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng explained that the decision to ordain Ampong was made in recognition of his extensive work as a gospel advocate through his music.

Ampong’s dedication to spreading the gospel message through his songs has had a significant impact on many, making him a deserving candidate for this new role.

As part of the ordination process, Great Ampong was required to seek forgiveness from the Lord and from those he had wronged over the years.

This included addressing his longstanding feud with highlife legend Daddy Lumba, which had been a notable conflict in his life.

Ampong expressed his regret for any actions he took during his feud with Daddy Lumba that may have offended him.

He acknowledged that emotions can lead to regrettable actions and sought forgiveness for any such incidents. “The human heart acts differently in times of anger. What he did to me, which I was not happy about—if I went below the belt and said something that offended him—I pray that God forgives me and forgives him as well,” Ampong stated.

He further added, “Whatever he also did to me, for which I held pain from 2015 to today, I stand before Archbishop Adonteng Boateng and forgive; I am letting go in the name of God.” This public declaration of forgiveness marked a significant step in healing old wounds and moving forward with a clear conscience.

Ampong also took the opportunity to apologize to anyone else he might have offended over the years.

This act of seeking forgiveness was an essential part of his preparation for becoming a reverend minister, demonstrating his commitment to living a life of integrity and reconciliation.

During the ordination ceremony, Archbishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng offered a heartfelt prayer for Ampong, asking for divine blessings and the expansion of his ministry. “As I place my hands on you, I put a new cloth of God, the grace of God, on you. Grace has fallen on you, power has been bestowed upon you, and even your enemies will come to love you. Your music is going to be renewed and will travel across the world,” the Archbishop prayed.

To officially mark this significant milestone, Great Ampong was robed with a pastoral garment.