Ghanaian Gospel musician Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong known to many as Great AMpong has been suspended by the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

According to the source, the musician was suspended because he went against some rules and beliefs of the church.

It continued that the church constituted a panel to investigate the matter and came out that indeed the musician had gone against the belief of the SDA church.

The source revealed that this has been going on for a long time but the Church had always allowed things to slide.

It added that some of the breaches included attending funerals on Saturday and performing at events on Saturdays a day meant for Adventists to observe the sabbath day and keep it holy.

As a musician, Great Ampong’s breaches were overlooked by the church but what got them to react this time was because he had been ordained as a Pastor.

Recently, Great Ampong travelled to the United States and was ordained as a Pastor which is against the teachings and rules of the SDA church.

The Church therefore decided to suspend him for all his actions.