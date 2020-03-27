type here...
Home News Greater Accra, Kasoa and Kumasi under lockdown for 2 weeks- Nana Addo
News

Greater Accra, Kasoa and Kumasi under lockdown for 2 weeks- Nana Addo

By RASHAD
0
Nana Addo
- Advertisement -

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah has issued the directive for the lockdown of Greater Accra Region, Kasoa Municipally and Kumasi metropolis for the next two weeks.

The lockdown starts from 1 am on Monday, 31st March 2020 and will run for 2 weeks subject to constant review

Some of the municipalities to be affected by this lockdown in Accra include Accra Metropolis, Tema Metropolis, Adenta, municipality, Ashaiman, Madina, Ablekuma, Ayawaso, etc municipalities.

Affected areas in Kumasi include Kumasi Metropolis, Suame municipalities, Oforikrom municipalities, Tafo, Kwabre East, Atwima Kwawoma municipalities and others.

Watch the president make the annoucement below

The president made the announcement on Friday, 27th March 2020. Ghana’s Covid-19 records now stand at 169 affected people, 4 dead and 2 recovered

Previous articleCOVID-19: Obour allegedly put life of 15 nurses at risk after lying about travel history of sick father
Next articleCovid-19: Obour reacts to lying about sick father’s travel history as he confirms his death

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

Nana Addo donates his 3 months salary to COVID-19 fund

RASHAD -
His excellency Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, the president of Ghana has announced a special fund, COVID-19 fund set up to hell...
Read more
News

Covid-19: Obour reacts to lying about sick father’s travel history as he confirms his death

Mr. Tabernacle -
A few moments ago we shared a story about an alleged case of popular musician Obour lying about his father's traveling history....
Read more
News

COVID-19: Obour allegedly put life of 15 nurses at risk after lying about travel history of sick father

Mr. Tabernacle -
From a credible and trusted source, the information available to us indicates that Ghana has decided its forth coronavirus case ar the...
Read more
News

Upper West records first case of Coronavirus

RASHAD -
The Upper West Region of Ghana has recorded its first positive case of Coronavirus, the Regional Minister has confirmed
Read more
News

Government ready to lockdown Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Obuasi

RASHAD -
The government of Ghana led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo is finally ready to lockdown some selected cities in the country.
Read more
News

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive.

Mr. Tabernacle -
In the latest breaking news UK Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson (Boris Johnson)has tested positive for coronavirus, the government...
Read more

TODAY

Saturday, March 28, 2020
Accra
few clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
88 %
1.5kmh
14 %
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
29 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
29 °

Most Read

News

Strange: There is a miracle hair in every bible that can allegedly cure Coronavirus

RASHAD -
Coronavirus is still raging all over the world and the world leaders are desperately in search of a vaccine that can efficiently...
Read more
News

Kennedy Agyapong finally leaks video of Obinim in bed with his girlfriend, Lovia

RASHAD -
Kennedy Agyapong, the member of parliament for Assin Central is determined to strip Bishop Daniel Obinim of every dignity he has as...
Read more
News

Government ready to lockdown Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Obuasi

RASHAD -
The government of Ghana led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo is finally ready to lockdown some selected cities in the country.
Read more
Lifestyle

They are my daughters – Obinim reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s leaked videos

RASHAD -
The founder and leader of International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has finally reacted to the leaked tapes of him in a...
Read more
ghpage-logo-w

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News