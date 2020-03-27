Greater Accra, Kasoa and Kumasi under lockdown for 2 weeks- Nana Addo

- Advertisement -

The president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah has issued the directive for the lockdown of Greater Accra Region, Kasoa Municipally and Kumasi metropolis for the next two weeks.

The lockdown starts from 1 am on Monday, 31st March 2020 and will run for 2 weeks subject to constant review

Some of the municipalities to be affected by this lockdown in Accra include Accra Metropolis, Tema Metropolis, Adenta, municipality, Ashaiman, Madina, Ablekuma, Ayawaso, etc municipalities.

Affected areas in Kumasi include Kumasi Metropolis, Suame municipalities, Oforikrom municipalities, Tafo, Kwabre East, Atwima Kwawoma municipalities and others.

Watch the president make the annoucement below

The president made the announcement on Friday, 27th March 2020. Ghana’s Covid-19 records now stand at 169 affected people, 4 dead and 2 recovered