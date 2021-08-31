Greater Accra Region: Man commits suicide after butchering wife

- Advertisement -

A report received this afternoon indicates one Thomas Kontoh has committed suicide after reportedly murdering his wife known as Lydia Amponsah

This incident is said to have occurred at Gbetsile, a community in Tema in the Greater Accra region.

Thomas (believed to be in his 40s) appeared to be having challenges with his wife.

He was separated from his wife some months back according to reports.

His wife reportedly relocated to an uncompleted building at Sodjerline suburb of Gbestile in the Kpone Katamanso district of Kpone with her three children while the man lived at No 8 near Aviation in the same district.

Early Tuesday morning, according to eyewitnesses the man visited the woman in the uncompleted room in the pretence to give them money for their upkeep only to slaughter the woman on her sleeping bed.

Upon realizing that the crime committed had come to light, he then committed suicide with a container cable. We’re told the Police is yet to begin investigations into the incident.