Greece is paying people $20,000 to move to one of its most beautiful but remote islands

Yep, the Greek island of Antikythera is desperate for more people to call the island home and is willing to pay big bucks to entice you there.

As part of the package, you’ll get a house to live in, and an allowance every month for the next three years. Antikythera is already sponsoring four families to live there but wants more.

The goal, obviously, is to stimulate the local economy and breathe new life into the island community.

Currently, there are just 68 people living on the island, which makes it pretty quiet.

And because there are so few people, it doesn’t have any grocery stores, gas stations or taxis.

While the remote, barely populated island of Antikythera might not be suited to everybody, it’s considered paradise to some.

The local Greek Orthodox Church has set aside $20,000 for each family who decides to take the leap.

Paying people to move to remote locations isn’t as wild as it seems.