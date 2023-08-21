“Greedy old man”: Shatta Wale mocks Ghana music after Asake’s successful 02 Arena debut

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Following Nigerian musician, Asake’s successful debut at the 02 Arena last night, aging Reggae Dancehall star, Shatta Wale has made a mockery of Ghana music.

The “Joha” singer gave an excellent performance to thousands of fans last night at the 02 arena and has since sparked major debate about Nigerian and Ghanaian music.

According to Shatta Wale, “Nigerians are making Ghana music look like feeding bottle compared to henessy bottle. Congrats to asake meeenn!!!”

The “Dancehall King” also acknowledged how fast his Nigerian counterparts are moving ahead with their careers.

“You guys deh run tooo fast …Fuck,” he added.

Shatta Wale also gave a word of advice on how his Ghanaian counterparts can catch up.

“PS : Some Ghana man say how do they do it. Me: when you stop judging people here like you are angels ,I think we can get the formula.

Naija is winning BIG TIME !!! My people