Groom & friends arrested for killing wife during a foursome

Nigeria – A 20-year-old groom, Auwal Abdulwahab, and his three friends have been arrested by the Jigawa State Police Command for coercing his bride into non-consensual sexual activity.

Spokesman of the command, SP. Lawan Shiisu Adam said the incident happened on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at about 10pm in Tungo village, Albasu District in Sule Tankarkar local Government.

Shiisu said the newly married man is suspected of orchestrating the sexual assault against his wife within days of their wedding.

According to him, “the groom is alleged to have conspired with his three friends, namely Nura Basiru, Muttaka Lawan and Hamisu Musa, entered into their matrimonial home to coerce his bride into non-consensual sexual activity, while in the process, the said wife died.”

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the bride had reportedly disagreed with her husband on marital relations until their wedding.

Shiisu said that upon receipt of the report, a team of policemen rushed to the scene and the body was evacuated to Gumel General Hospital for medical examination, and the doctor on call confirmed her death.

He said the corpse was released to her parents for burial, while the four suspects involved have been apprehended and taken into custody for discreet investigation.

