Groom breaks up with bride on their wedding day – Lady cries a river in trending video

A playful husband-to-be has gone viral on social media after his bride it was over between them on their wedding day.



In a TikTok video posted by @fa_vi_to, the man was seen storming off in anger as if the bride had done something very wrong.



Sharing the video on TikTok, @fa_vi_to stated: “This is not real, is a fiction. Pranks went well.”

The prank was carried out in the middle of the road, most likely when they were on their way to the wedding venue.



When the groom stormed off in anger, the bride followed him closely and started begging without knowing what she had done.

Others around were also running and begging the man to stop what he was doing.



The confusion and tension in the video were so palpable that some people on TikTok called it an expensive joke.



Others said the wife could have fainted, given that everything was set for her wedding when the man pulled the stunt.

