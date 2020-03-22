type here...
Groom dies mysteriously on his wedding day

By Mr. Tabernacle
A young handsome groom has mysteriously lost his life on his wedding day, and this has sent families and friends who were there to share in his joy into serious wailing and deep sorrow.

The moment which was to be the big day of his life turned otherwise. His demise ruined the whole event as the bride couldn’t hold back her tears.

The groom, (late) Samuel Yarling was supposed to marry his long time girlfriend identified Helen Weze and a nurse, on Saturday, March 21, at the ECWA Church Seminary.

By an eyewitness report giving full detail of how the groom enigmatically lost his life on a day which was much anticipated said he(groom) had gone to pick his wedding suit at his sister’s house at about 12 am and while there he fell on the ground and had a slight contusion on his head.

After the incident, he was treated at a nearby pharmacy after which he returned to his guesthouse where he was supposed to lodge whiles waiting for the good day to come for him to wed his wife.

An hour after the groom returned to the guest’s house, he began to vomit uncontrollably. Samuel who was then rushed to Bingham University Teaching Hospital for treatment was confirmed dead on arrival.

According to a family member report, Miss Helen Weze, a nurse is currently on admission at the Bingham University Teaching Hospital (BHUT) after going into shock on learning about her soon-to-be husband’s death.

SEE BELOW THEIR WEDDING INVITATION CARD:

SEE PHOTO OF THE LATE SAMUEL YARLIN AND WIFE TO- BE HELEN WEZE:

