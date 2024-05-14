Groom slaps bride for stepping on him while dancing during their wedding reception (VIDEO)

A joyful bride accidentally stepped on her husband at a wedding reception, leading to a surprising turn of events.
The unexpected happened at a wedding reception where family and friends had gathered expecting a lot of fun.
The couple, amidst celebration, experienced a sudden shift when the husband, feeling the pain of the misstep, reacted by delivering several heavy slaps to his wife’s face.
This unexpected incident, captured in a viral video gaining traction on Instagram, has sparked significant interest and discussion.
