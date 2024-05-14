type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGroom slaps bride for stepping on him while dancing during their wedding...
Entertainment

Groom slaps bride for stepping on him while dancing during their wedding reception (VIDEO)

By Mr. Tabernacle

A joyful bride accidentally stepped on her husband at a wedding reception, leading to a surprising turn of events.

The unexpected happened at a wedding reception where family and friends had gathered expecting a lot of fun.

The couple, amidst celebration, experienced a sudden shift when the husband, feeling the pain of the misstep, reacted by delivering several heavy slaps to his wife’s face.

This unexpected incident, captured in a viral video gaining traction on Instagram, has sparked significant interest and discussion.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

https://www.instagram.com/p/C68nf0uMg5v/

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
1.3mph
0 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe