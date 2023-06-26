Groom threatens to cancel ongoing wedding after finding out photographer is his bride’s ex-lover

- Advertisement -

An ongoing wedding was nearly cancelled after the groom found out from one of the bridesmaids that his wife hired her ex-boyfriend to be their photographer.

Apparently, the husband-to-be overheard the bridesmaids talking about it, and he immediately confronted his bride to know why she chose her ex to be the photographer.



The bride, in her defence, said she wanted to make him feel bad (pepper) by making him the photographer at her wedding.

This did not sit well with the groom, who requested another photographer, or the wedding won’t hold.



A new photographer was immediately booked but the drama had already made the atmosphere very tense.

“A lady is having her wedding today. The guy who did their pre-wedding photoshoot and covering their wedding is her Ex. The husband to be eavesdropped her friends talking about it. Now he is asking her the reason for choosing her Ex out of all the numerous photographers available and if there is something she is hiding. Na on top that matter we dey like this.



Okay update! She said she just want to “pepper” the Ex and make him feel some kinda way. The guy has insisted he doesn’t want the guy and is looking around for another photographer, the problem is he might not find cos of timing and he says if he doesn’t he doesn’t care. But he just doesn’t want the guy.



“I have also learnt the guy even charged them high and the husband said they had other people who could have done the photography for a reduced price. But he had to go with her choice just to please her.



“She has sworn she doesn’t have anything to do with the guy anymore and they haven’t had any conversation outside photography business it seems it is true sha. Judging from the evidences on ground.

“Photographer has left. Wedding will go on. But the mood isn’t just right. Bridesmaids are trying to find out which of them were having the conversation right there that gave the groom the chance to come by that information. They are about to have their first dance. Really want to see how the guy will handle this part. I don’t know why I am nervous lol.

