A group of Ghanaian youth have intercepted some election materials allegedly belonging to the Electoral Commission, which had been smuggled.

The 2024 General Election is just days away and voters belonging to all the political parties are on the lookout for anything that would influence the outcome of the elections.

In a video available on social media, the youth could be seen going through some of the electoral papers, which, according to them were being smuggled to various polling stations.

Watch the video below: