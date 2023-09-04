type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGroup of single ladies hold a retreat donned in wedding gowns to...
Entertainment

Group of single ladies hold a retreat donned in wedding gowns to pray for life partners before the end of the year

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In an online video that has recently gained widespread attention, a gathering of young single women found themselves dressed in bridal gowns, united in prayer with a fervent plea to God for the gift of life partners before the year’s end.

This poignant prayer retreat showcased these unmarried ladies in a moment of desperation as they reached out to the divine for a miracle.

Evidently, these women had exhausted all conceivable human efforts to find suitable husbands, yet their endeavours had yielded no success.

They faced this challenging predicament and turned to prayer as a last resort. In the video, these hopeful women could be seen engaged in passionate worship songs intertwined with fervent prayer chants, creating an atmosphere of deep spiritual connection.

The sight of these young ladies, dressed in bridal attire and engaged in collective supplication, struck a chord with viewers, leading the video to quickly become a viral sensation.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Their collective longing for companionship and love resonated with many who have faced similar struggles in pursuing meaningful relationships.

The video serves as a poignant reminder of the profound desire for companionship and the lengths individuals may go to in their quest for love.

It highlights the power of faith and the human spirit’s resilience in the face of adversity, as these women earnestly seek divine intervention to transform their lives and bring them the happiness they yearn for.

In the end, it’s a testament to the universal longing for love and the hope that it can be found through the grace of a higher power.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Monday, September 4, 2023
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
89 %
3.5mph
20 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
79 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways