GTEC asks Dr. Hassan Ayariga to remove the title “Dr” from his name, says he doesn’t deserve it

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission has asked that, the leader of APC, Dr. Hassan Ayariga remove the “Dr” title from his name.

The GTEC made the demand in a communiqué they released which Gh Page has chanced on.

According to them, the politician has not worked enough to add the title “Dr” to his name.

They have instructed the politician to remove the title from his name as soon as possible or face their wrath.

They however added that, if the politician thinks he has worked hard for the title, he should provide a legitimate proof that he is entitled to use it.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hassan Ayariga has yet to respond to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission.