Gucci Mona drops the amount NPP celebrities charged before endorsing Maa Lydia

By Qwame Benedict
Kantanka Television presenter Gucci Mona has revealed the amount the various celebrities took from NPP parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan.

It would be remembered that some few days to the 2020 Elections some Ghanaian celebrities including the likes of Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke and others hit the street in the constituency to campaign for her.

According to them, they love the NPP party hence they decided to come to the constituency to campaign knowing very well that their colleague John Dumelo was also vying for the same seat in the constituency.

Well, it has emerged that though they may have love for the party, they allegedly took money from Maa Lydia before agreeing to campaign for her.

Mona who seems to know more about their endorsement revealed that they took an amount of GHC 5000.

Gucci Mona who is currently fighting with controversial Afia Schwarzenegger went on to say Prince David Osei and Afia Schwar even got into a fight over the money.

Source:Ghpage

