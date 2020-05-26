type here...
Gucci Mona names all slay queens in the country

By Qwame Benedict
Popular Slay queen Gucci Mona has come out to name some female celebrities who go around parading themselves as slay queens but they are not.

According to Gucci Mona, the likes of Akuapem Poloo, Xandy Kamel are not slay queens because they work hard for their money.

She stated that the fact that these female celebs look good and parade themselves as slay queens doesn’t make them one because they are not.

She went ahead to name Lawyer Sandra Ankobiah as “Slay de slayer” adding that if she is to name all slay queens in the country then Sandra would top her list.

Gucci Mona explained that the kind of lavish lifestyle Sandra is enjoying is not what she posts on her social media and that what she posts are just comedies.

According to her, though she knows Sandra is a lawyer all her expensive trips and shopping are taken care of by men.

When asked by host Ola Michael as to what Sandra does in return for these sponsors, Gucci only said she makes them happy.

Watch the video below:

Gucci also asked people who are interested in Sandra to first check her pages and see the lifestyle she is living and if they think they can sponsor her then they can go ahead to talk to her.

