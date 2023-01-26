Guest house owner shoots customer for complaining about malfunctioning TV in the room

- Advertisement -

The Nigerian, Kingsley Enageghe, the Director of Queens Victory Guest House shot his customer, Kelvin Nwabuno on the premises of the guest house on Thursday.

The victim, a 35-year-old businessman was in the guest house with his friend, Abdulahi Animashahun, 30, and a student, Charles Edet, 18, in the Ijeshatedo area of Lagos State when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Pulse.ng reports that Nwabuno lodged in the guest house on Monday, January 2 where he spent three days. He however delayed renewing his payment on the fourth day and promised to pay around 4 pm the same day.

Enageghe insisted on collecting the money and ordered the barman, identified as Edet, to collect the room key from Nwabuno.

Narrating further how the conversation turned bloody, pulse.ng quotes Nwabuno as saying: “The cash I was expecting later came in. I went to use an ATM and left my wife and little child, who joined me on Wednesday in the guest house.

By the time I returned, they had been sent out of the room. I was expected to pay N4,500, and I paid N9,000 for the extra day to avoid insults and embarrassment.

“After paying, I called the director and complained that my television had not been working since I moved in, but he said I should never tell him what to do.

“He started insulting me and I insulted him back. So, he gave me back my money to leave his hotel. I went back to the room with my wife, my friend, and the barman.

“While we were packing our things, he (Enageghe) came and started shouting at me. He pushed me and I pushed him back; then he removed a gun and threatened to shoot me.

I told him he could not kill me, and then he moved back, cocked the gun, and pulled the trigger.

The bullets hit my thigh, the legs of my friend, and the barman. My wife and my baby were lucky not to have been hit.”

Enageghe was arrested and transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba while a police investigation was initiated into the incident.