Guineans hits the streets in massive jubilation after the Military ousted Alpha Conde

- Advertisement -

Guineans have hit the streets to jubilate after the Military ousted 83-year-old Alpha Conde.

In a video intercepted, a massive crowd matched on the streets in celebration of the new development in their country.

Watch the video below;

Guinean President Alpha Conde was detained by the military on Sunday, April 5, in an apparent coup.

According to the local newspaper Guinee7, Conde was apprehended by soldiers led by Commander Mamady Doumbouya, who heads the special forces.

The soldiers also claimed to have dissolved the government and to have detained several government officials.

President Alpha Conde was surrounded by soldiers in a photo shared on social media. His whereabouts remained unknown.

Conde, 83, was re-elected for a third term in an election marred by violence in October 2020.

His arrest was announced just hours after heavy gunfire was heard around the presidential palace in Guinea’s capital Conakry on Sunday morning.

The situation is still unclear, as Conde’s government previously stated that a special forces attack on the presidential palace had been “repelled.”

According to the report, soldiers were seen driving at high speeds through the capital near the presidential palace, urging residents to stay at home.

According to a military source, the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, which houses the majority of the ministries and the presidential palace, has been sealed off by heavily armed troops stationed around the palace.