type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGuinness Book of Records never approved my Stand-A-Thon; I set my own...
Entertainment

Guinness Book of Records never approved my Stand-A-Thon; I set my own rules – Patrick Amenuvor (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
GH man Patrick officially begins his Guinness World Record stand-a-thon attempt - Ghanaians react
- Advertisement -

Patrick Amenuvor sneaked into the Ghanaian social media trends when ghpage.com announced his commencement on what was believed to be a Stand-a-Thon and went viral with it.

Patrick has finally spoken about his attempt. In a conversation with ace Ghanaian blogger and content creator, Zion Felix, Patrick revealed that he got the inspiration from Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon.

According to him, he and his team coined the term stand-a-thon as they didn’t see such attempt on the Guinness World Record official pages.

Patrick went on explain that the amount involved in filing for an application left him dumbfounded and unable to continue with the application which made him decide to do the challenge without the approval of the Guinness World Record board.

Checkout the full interview below

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0ZJ2VCLY8qdphwrCzvswHBejssvuHq8kDHWuzX7vDRSX27M2RgBruxLavNP5HYXvil&id=100044331434397

TODAY

Friday, January 19, 2024
Accra
mist
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
89 %
2.2mph
2 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more