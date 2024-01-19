Guinness Book of Records never approved my Stand-A-Thon; I set my own rules – Patrick Amenuvor (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Patrick Amenuvor sneaked into the Ghanaian social media trends when ghpage.com announced his commencement on what was believed to be a Stand-a-Thon and went viral with it.

Patrick has finally spoken about his attempt. In a conversation with ace Ghanaian blogger and content creator, Zion Felix, Patrick revealed that he got the inspiration from Afua Asantewaa’s Singathon.

According to him, he and his team coined the term stand-a-thon as they didn’t see such attempt on the Guinness World Record official pages.

Patrick went on explain that the amount involved in filing for an application left him dumbfounded and unable to continue with the application which made him decide to do the challenge without the approval of the Guinness World Record board.

Checkout the full interview below

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0ZJ2VCLY8qdphwrCzvswHBejssvuHq8kDHWuzX7vDRSX27M2RgBruxLavNP5HYXvil&id=100044331434397