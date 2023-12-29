Guinness World Record: Afua Asantewaa wraps up Singathon record with 126 hours

- Advertisement -

After 5 days and few hours of singing over standing, lying down, sitting and squatting to sing over 1000 songs, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has finally called it a day and wrapped up the challenge with 126 hours to her name, surpassing the number official 105 hour mark set by India’s Sunil Waghmare, the current Guinness World Record holder.

The determined and relentless women advocate started her Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual on 24th December, 2023 through to 29th, December 2023, midnight.

How many hours did Afua Asantewaa sing?

Unofficially, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum sang for 126 hours, 52 minutes and a few seconds. Taking this into consideration, she did an additional 21 hours to the 105 hours achieved by Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

Who is the current Guinness World Record holder for the longest singing marathon?

Well-known Indian singer, Sunil Waghmare officially holds the Guinness World Record of non-stop singing Marathon of 105 hours .

Sunil Waghmare, a noted singer was honoured by his city for registering his name in Guinness world record for longest singing.

He started singing at the age of 14 years. Waghmare has completed basic 3 classes in Music. According to him, his guru, Bhaskarrao Moroney thought him completely everything and he never looked back.

What is next for Afua Asantewaa and her Singathon ?

Having breaking and setting her new time record of 126 hours, Afua and her team will now submit their evidence to the Guinness World Record board and have them review it. It should be noted that several hours might be taken away from the 126 she reportedly achieved due to time delay and other factors.

Afua Asantewaa had a meager 20 minutes break after every four hours during her challenge and yet the former beauty Queen and budding journalist stood her grounds and delivered over a 1000 songs.

All thanks to Ghanaians who showed up in their numbers to cheer and support her as they thronged the Akwaaba Village with some even staying overnight.

Left now is for Guinness World Records to review the evidence that will be submitted before them and come out with an official announcement as to whether she achieved the feat or not.

Until then, Afua Asantewaa has made the country proud for showing strength and courage and turned herself into a mini star who has proved a lot to Ghanaians that we can do anything we set our eyes and heart to.