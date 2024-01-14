GWR: Check out these 5 interesting facts about Ghana’s Patrick Amenuvor’s stand-a-thon attempt

- Advertisement -

In the heart of Accra, Ghana, Patrick Amenuvor, a passionate photographer and content creator, has embarked on an extraordinary challenge — the Guinness World Record (GWR) longest-standing marathon by an individual.



With a background in fitness and a fervent desire to inspire others, Patrick sees this not only as an opportunity to test his own limits but also to raise awareness for mental and physical well-being.

The GWR Stand-a-thon, involving standing continuously for an extended period, is a formidable test of both body and mind.



Patrick’s determination to attempt this record underscores his commitment to pushing boundaries and breaking barriers.



The marathon, set to last from January 14 to Sunday, January 21, 2024, is taking place at the GEM church in North Legon.

Patrick’s venture into the GWR Stand-a-thon follows closely on the heels of recent attempts by fellow Ghanaians Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and Chef Faila, who pursued records for the longest singing marathon and the longest cooking marathon, respectively.



Their achievements, while awaiting confirmation from GWR, have added a distinct Ghanaian flair to the world of record-breaking endeavors.

Here are five interesting facts about Patrick Amenuvor’s stand-a-thon attempt:

Trailblazer for Ghana: Patrick is not only aiming to set a new Guinness World Record but is also the first Ghanaian to attempt the GWR stand-a-thon challenge.

His courage to venture into uncharted territory has captured the attention and admiration of many.

Eight Days of Continuous Challenge: Patrick’s determination knows no bounds as he engages in an impressive eight days of continuous stand-a-thon.

This relentless pursuit of the record showcases his unwavering commitment to the task at hand.

Kickstarting on January 14, 2024: Patrick commenced his challenge on the 14th of January 2024, and he is set to endure the standing marathon until the 21st of January.

The duration of this attempt reflects the immense physical and mental endurance required for such an undertaking.

African Pioneer: Patrick Amenuvor has not only etched his name in Ghana’s record books but has become the first African to attempt the Guinness World Record stand-a-thon challenge.

His groundbreaking endeavour has the potential to inspire others across the continent to explore and conquer new frontiers.

The first human in history to embark on Guinness World Record stand-a-thon challenge – Patrick Amenuvor, has become the first human ever to undertake the Guinness World Record stand-a-thon challenge.

This remarkable endeavour not only cements Patrick’s place as a trailblazer but also pushes the boundaries of human endurance.

Patrick Amenuvor Guinness World Record stand-a-thon attempt

Ghanaian photographer and content creator Patrick Amenuvor started his monumental challenge around 4 PM on the 14th of January 2023 and would end on the 21st.



His audacious attempt is not just a personal triumph but to etch his name in history by setting a new Guinness World Record in 2024.

While the nation watches in awe at Amenuvor’s tenacity, his remarkable feat has triggered a noteworthy public discourse.

The question echoing through the conversations of Ghanaians is whether the pursuit of Guinness World Records has reached a saturation point and whether these endeavours should prioritize relevance, purpose, and societal impact.

Amenuvor’s commitment to the standing marathon is undeniably commendable.

It showcases not only his physical endurance but also his determination to push