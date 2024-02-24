type here...
She broke the 6th rule: GWR officially reveals why it rejected Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-A-Thon attempt

By Armani Brooklyn
Earlier yesterday, Guinness World Records publicly revealed that it has rejected Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-A-Thon attempt.

As stated by Guinness World Records;

Unfortunately Afua’s Guinness World Records attempt for the longest singing marathon was not successful, but we hope that she will make another attempt soon. We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans.

The evidence check had already begun before Afua requested priority service, so we refunded her payment earlier this month. We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts.

In another official statement from the awarding body, it rejected Afua Asantewaa’s Sing-A-Thon attempt because she didn’t meet the guidelines around the recognised rest breaks.

According to the 6th rule for Sing-A-Thon attempt; “ Applicant is permitted to take a five-minute breaks every hour or 20-minute breaks after four hours.

Meaning, Afua Asantewaa was supposed to rest for just 5 minutes every hour but she rested more than the allocated time.

Afua Asantewaa’s singathon attempt was not successful due to guidelines around rest break timings not being met.

Guinness World Records’ rules for Sing-a-thon

1) Applications for this record title are granted to applicants who are 16 years of age or over.

(2) The songs sung throughout the attempt must be recognisable and performed to a reasonable standard. This is at the discretion of the Guinness World Records.

(3) Singing must be continuous with only brief pauses of not more than 30 seconds allowed between songs.

(4) Each piece of music performed must last for at least two minutes.

(5) No piece of music may be repeated in performance within four hours. Songs can only repeated after 4 hours.

(6) Applicant is permitted to take a five-minute breaks every hour or 20-minute breaks after four hours.

(7) Inprovisation or jamming is not allowed.

(8) Applicants may be accompanied or not accompanied. If accompanied, no musician may play for more than four hours, after which they must take a break of a least four hours.

(9) After the attempt, a playlist of all tunes performed must be maintained and submitted with the claim.

