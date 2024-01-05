Guinness World Records receives over 350 applications from Ghana since July 2023

- Advertisement -

According to data available, there has been a remarkable surge in the desire among Ghanaians and West Africans at large to break and set new Guinness World Records.

From cook-a-thons to sing-a-thons, individuals across the region are demonstrating an unprecedented passion for pushing their limits.

Data provided by the Guinness World Record reveals a remarkable trend in record applications from Ghana.

Since July 2023, there have been a total of 355 applications from individuals in Ghana alone, indicating a significant upswing in record-breaking aspirations.

The surge according to them was particularly notable in December 2023, with 251 applications, and this momentum has continued into January 2024, with an additional 80 applications thus far.