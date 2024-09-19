type here...
Guru is the new SRC President for Legon

The University of Ghana’s Students’ Representative Council (SRC) presidential election was won by Ghanaian musician Maradona Adjei Yeboah, well known as Guru.

This came after weeks of intense campaigning filled with legal disputes, disqualifications, and other difficulties.

With 9,455 votes, Guru and his running mate Jeffrey Adu-Yeboah got 50.7% of the votes cast.

There were 18,659 voters in the elections.

See the results below:

The Appeals Board of the school unanimously overturned his exclusion last week, which was based on the fact that he was a non-resident student.

According to the SRC, Guru and the other contender did not meet the requirements needed to be considered for the role.

Following a court battle, the judicial board ruled that the disqualification’s reasons were valid. The musician is therefore not eligible to run for office.

