Kidi and Kuami Eugene were once chasing me for a remix on Lapaz Toyota – Guru

Ghanaian rapper Guru has disclosed the top two signees of Lynx Entertainment Kidi and Kuami Eugene once asked him to feature them on his popular hit song Lapaz Toyota.

This comes after Kuami Eugene stated on radio how he turned down a request from Guru for a music collaboration.

The rockstar explained that he had to do that because his boss Richie Mensah of Lynx Entertainment is not on good terms with Guru.

This triggered Guru to come out explaining his side of the story with a lengthy facebook post.

Guru in a latest radio interview with Accra based radio station Hitz FM divulged the duo once asked him, literally begging for a feature remix on his hit song lapaz toyota.

In a sharp response, Guru reiterated that during his prime in the Ghana music scene he remembers very well that the duo asked for a remix on his track, “Oooh senior Lapaz Toyota make we do remix” Guru stated the exact words Kuami Eugene said.