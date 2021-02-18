Counselor George Lutterodt is of the view that musicians Guru and Mzvee are suffering from depression.

His comment comes after Mzvee on the Delay show opened up on her depression and how to people should come together to help Funny Face.

According to Counselor Lutterodt in as much as Mzvee has stated that she is now healed, he is of the view that she is still depressed and need to seek professional help.

He explained that he has watched the video of Mzvee’s interview for several time and believes Mzvee is not sound as she claims.

Counselor Lutterodt then shifted his attention to NKZ boss Guru saying he is depressed.

Watch the video below:

The controversial Counselor made it clear that depression can never be cured but rather it can be managed.