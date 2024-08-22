Guru petitions UG Judicial Board to halt SRC elections after his disqualification

Maradona Yeboah Adjei, better known as Guru, has initiated legal action to contest his disqualification from the 2024 University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council (UGSRC) elections.

On August 16, 2024, the UGSRC Electoral Commission disqualified Guru, citing his non-residency status, which violated Article 4(d)(ii) of the Constitutional Instrument (CI 24). This article disqualifies a candidate’s entire ticket if one member does not meet the eligibility requirements.

In response, Guru has submitted a petition to the UGSRC Judicial Board, seeking an interim injunction to stop the elections scheduled for August 26, 2024.

The petition challenges the fairness and constitutionality of barring non-resident students from running in the SRC elections, particularly when SRC decisions affect all students.

Part of the petition states, “TAKE NOTICE that Counsel for and on behalf of the Plaintiff/Applicant herein is praying for an order for an interim injunction to restrain the Defendant/Respondent, their agents, servants, and any persons whatsoever authorized by them from going ahead to proceed with the election pending the final determination of this suit.”

Guru’s petition claims the UGSRC Electoral Commission’s decision was unconstitutional, arguing that the interpretation and enforcement of constitutional provisions is the responsibility of the Judicial Board, not the vetting committee.

Additionally, the petition seeks a declaration that Guru is eligible to contest for the UGSRC President position and requests an order to prevent the Electoral Commission from holding the elections until the matter is resolved.

