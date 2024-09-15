Guru Returns to UG SRC Presidential Race After Controversial Disqualification

After a dramatic disqualification from the University of Ghana’s Student Representative Council (SRC) presidential race, a determined candidate popularly known as Guru has made a strong comeback.

His initial disqualification stirred significant debate and confusion, with many students and political commentators questioning the reasons behind the decision. Now, with the controversy still fresh, Guru’s re-entry into the race is causing even more excitement.

Guru’s disqualification was primarily based on alleged breaches of election guidelines. However, supporters of his campaign argued that the decision was politically motivated, pointing to several irregularities in the vetting process. T

his led to petitions being filed by his team, requesting the Electoral Commission (EC) to reconsider its decision.

Surprisingly, the SRC Electoral Commission eventually overturned its earlier ruling. According to sources, new evidence presented by Guru’s legal team cleared the misunderstandings that led to his disqualification.

With this decision, Guru was officially reinstated into the race, and his supporters were quick to express their joy and renewed hope for victory.

Guru’s return to the SRC race has intensified competition, especially since he is seen as one of the frontrunners.

His campaign has been focused on promoting student welfare, transparency, and accountability within the SRC.

With this second chance, his team believes they can secure the top position in the upcoming elections.

Despite his reinstatement, his disqualification controversy has not been completely resolved.

Some students are still divided on the issue, with critics questioning the integrity of the election process.

However, Guru has used this moment to strengthen his campaign, promising to be a leader who fights for justice and fairness for all students.

As the UG SRC elections draw closer, all eyes will be on Guru’s performance and whether he can overcome the challenges brought by his disqualification.

The race is now even more competitive, and his comeback adds another layer of excitement to what promises to be a fierce contest for the presidency.