Lynx Entertainment signee Kuami Eugene seems to have bitten more than he can chew after he called out Guru and explained why he failed to have a collaboration with him.

The two got into a social media frenzy and now Guru has released a new joint titled “Who born dog” where he took time out to lash out at Kuami Eugene.

Guru in the song went hard on the reigning Vodafone Ghana Music Award Artiste of the year and his management Lynx Entertainment.

According to Guru, just one of his hit song is bigger than Kuami Eugene’s entire career.

Listen to the song below:

We patiently wait to see if Kuami Eugene can man up and respond to Guru.