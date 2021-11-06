Guy Accuses Adinkra Pie CEO Of “Chopping Small Girls” Following His Marriage To Anita – Screenshot

- Advertisement -

Earlier yesterday, another wedding of the century made waves on the internet.

Anita Sefa Boakye, who has three kids with Ghanaian billionaire Dr. Osei Kwame Despite tied the knot with Barima Osei Mensah, the CEO of Adinkra Pie.

It has been reported that Barima Osei Mensah is an Ashanti Royal family, making the wedding a proper royal wedding.

The wedding was graced by many rich men in the country as it was strictly by invite.

Photos and videos from the event that have surfaced online showcase the lavishness of the wedding which was modeled after the mega-popular Kency2020 marriage ceremony.

According to a recent rumor circulating on social media that has marred the whole beautiful event, the groom, Barima Osei Mensah is fond of sleeping with young girls who reside around Kurofurom and Ashtown in Kumasi

According to SirGalaxy Amankwatia on Facebook, even one of his female friends who is also a co-worker was nearly chopped by Barima Osei Mensah if she wasn’t smart.

The guy wrote;

“Finally, the Adinkra Meat Pie Owner is married. The way this man has chopped small small girls in Kurofrom and Ashtwon no err. My female coworker nearly became a victim. Am praying he stop that attitude now that he is married“

We are yet to dig deep into this hot accusation and developing story. Stay tuned for more!