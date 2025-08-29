type here...
News

Guy and his girlfriend discovered dead in the room

By Armani Brooklyn
Josephine and John

KENYA – Two lovebirds identified as Josephine and John have been discovered dead in their rented house in Riabai Ward near Mada, Kwa Jino, in Kiambu county.

Josephine Gathoni and her boyfriend, John Karimi Mburu, were found lifeless in their home, where they had recently moved in together.

READ ALSO: Main chick stabs sidechick during a confrontation

Josephine and John

Family members and neighbours of the deceased were thrown into mourning following the tragic news.

They said the two were deeply in love as they struggled to come to terms with their untimely demise.

Currently, police have begun investigations to determine the motive behind the tragedy.

READ ALSO: Lady who was dragged to court for taking Tfare and not showing up speaks

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Man sitting on the floor crying

Husband & friends discipline wife’s boyfriend

Linda Ocloo

Rashad calls for the immediate sack of the Greater Accra Regional Minister

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, August 29, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Lady who was dragged to court for taking Tfare and not showing up speaks

Jennifer

I saw her on TikTok, promised to buy her an iPhone 13 & slept with her in her room- guy exposes cheap nurse

Sidechick shoots wife to death

keona Wilson

GAF Helicopter crash: President Mahama gifts GHS 100K to residents who discovered remains of victims

President Mahama

Main chick stabs sidechick during a confrontation

Main Chick Side Chick
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways