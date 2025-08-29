Guy and his girlfriend discovered dead in the room

KENYA – Two lovebirds identified as Josephine and John have been discovered dead in their rented house in Riabai Ward near Mada, Kwa Jino, in Kiambu county.

Josephine Gathoni and her boyfriend, John Karimi Mburu, were found lifeless in their home, where they had recently moved in together.

Family members and neighbours of the deceased were thrown into mourning following the tragic news.

They said the two were deeply in love as they struggled to come to terms with their untimely demise.

Currently, police have begun investigations to determine the motive behind the tragedy.

