Guy asks aspiring MP to offer his wedded wife in exchange for his vote on December 7th [VIDEO]

By Mr. Tabernacle

A man has made an unusual demand to an aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) in exchange for his vote in the upcoming December 7th elections.

The man reportedly asked the candidate to offer his wedded wife as a condition for securing his vote.

This request has sparked significant controversy and discussion on social media, raising ethical concerns about the lengths some individuals may go to during election campaigns.

The weird demands highlight candidates’ challenges in winning over voters, especially when confronted with requests that cross moral boundaries.

It also highlights some voters’ desperation to leverage their electoral power in unconventional ways.

Source:GhPage

