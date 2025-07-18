type here...
Guy assaults lady for taking TNT and refusing to show up

By Armani Brooklyn
Guy attacking lady

A disturbing video making rounds on social captures the moment a man violently attacked a young woman for receiving transport fare from him and failing to show up.

In the now-viral clip, the angry man is seen aggressively beating the woman with a large stick.

Despite her attempts to dodge the blows and flee, the man relentlessly pursued her to repeatedly beat her with the stick

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the altercation began after the man accused the woman of taking money meant for transportation but refusing to honour a planned meeting.

Guy attacking lady

The argument quickly turned into a brutal assault, with the man treating the victim “like a petty thief,”

The woman, though visibly trying to defend herself and retreat, suffered multiple hits before some eyewitnesses intervened.

By then, however, the damage had already been done, with many expressing concern over the level of violence used.

