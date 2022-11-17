- Advertisement -

A guy believed to be in his early 20s received the beatings of his life at the club after he was caught disguising himself as a woman.

The crossdresser whose name isn’t known yet was busted after some men at the club spotted identified that physique conspicuously bore masculine features despite dressing as a woman.

He was immediately dragged out of the club to be confronted and in the course, was physically abused by the angry mob.

A video from the incident that has since gone viral captures the moment he was first dancing with another guy and how he was manhandled after he was exposed as a man.

Police arrest man linked to a spate of murders disguised as woman [Photos]

A 21-year-old man accused of several murders has been arrested by police in Migori County, Kenya, after his disguise as a woman was uncovered.

The crossdresser, identified as Jared Opiyo, was arrested on Monday, November 14, 2022, after he was spotted passing by a police station dressed in female attire but his physique conspicuously bore masculine features.

During interrogation, the suspect identified himself as Sheila Bichange, a female – a report detailing the arrest indicated. READ MORE HERE