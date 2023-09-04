Guy beats lady and disfigures her face for refusing to give him her number

- Advertisement -

In a shocking incident that highlights the growing concerns of street harassment and violence against women, a woman has been hospitalized after being brutally struck in the face with a brick by a man she refused to give her phone number to.

According to reports, the disturbing incident occurred in Houston, Texas, leaving the victim traumatized and shedding light on the urgent need to address such acts of violence against women.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed for her safety, recounted the horrifying experience in a now-trending video.



She stated that she was surrounded by a group of men when she declined the request for her phone number.

In a shocking display of aggression, one of the men resorted to violence, striking her in the face with a brick.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailant callously fled the scene in a vehicle immediately after the attack, leaving the injured woman behind.

It is reported that none of the bystanders intervened or came to the victim’s aid during the assault.

The victim, speaking from her hospital bed, expressed her fear that her assailant might never be apprehended. She described her ordeal as traumatic and called for justice to be served.

Law enforcement authorities in Houston have launched an investigation into the incident, and they are actively seeking information from witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage in the area to identify and locate the suspect.

This shocking incident has prompted renewed discussions about the safety of women in public spaces and the need for bystander intervention when witnessing such acts of violence.

Advocates for women’s rights are calling for increased awareness, education, and stricter measures against street harassment and gender-based violence.

This is why I’ll always give my number out in public , regardless if I have a man or not because you never know how a man will react when he gets rejected . This is so sad and she didn’t deserve this at all!!!!! It’s scary out here . Women should not have to do this to protect… pic.twitter.com/SiOIBv6B1C — It’s SEXY (@freauxmama) September 3, 2023

