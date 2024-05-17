Guy brutally assaults his Nurse girlfriend, beheads her & butchers her body

A young man called Elisha has allegedly murdered his girlfriend and brutally butchered her body in Akwa Ibom.

The tragic event happened in a residential house near Beaulah International Nursery and Primary Schools on Atiku Abubakar Way in Uyo, the state capital. It occurred around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The victim, Edima, was an auxiliary nurse. Her life was tragically ended by her boyfriend, Elisha, who allegedly dismembered her body.

The crime scene was a house along Atiku Abubakar Way in Uyo. ASP Timfon John, the spokesperson for the State Police Command, confirmed the incident and announced that an investigation has begun.

“The suspect has been arrested, and the command has commenced an investigation into the murder. In the next couple of days, we will unravel the matter,”