Guy busted secretly recording a lady's private part on a moving bus
Guy busted secretly recording a lady’s private part on a moving bus

By Mr. Tabernacle
A video fast trending online sees an unknown young man trying to secretly videotape the private part of a lady seated behind him in a moving commercial bus.

The young man who wore a red T-shirt over a pair of black trousers had his nose mask on with a knapsack.

From the footage, he acted as if he was getting something from the ground, but while doing so, placed the phone so well to capture everything so clearly.

Unluckily for the young man, another person in the same bus who saw what he’s up to also took out his phone to record him, eventually posting it online for all to see.

The video has since gone viral after it surfaced online and some Ghanaians are not happy about it.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

A good fraction of the netizens have blasted the guy for recording someone’s nakedness in a bus. This is disgusting!

Read some comments below;

manyenaa_1: “Aah,feel like releasing some strong ga words but let me just pass and go”

chrisomane: “It’s very shameful and uncivilized for such an act .many Ghanaian customs and values has been neglected. parents ,churches, and teachers other stakeholders can’t teach youth or children of today the sense of good moral values in our society and the entire GHANA at large .

This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Ladies please dress well . Don’t dress sexy or Look like Jezebel in your dressing. Guys be respected, be civilized and have courtesy as a Loyal citizen of Ghana to do what is right . Don’t follow multitude to commit sin. God is coming soon . Repent. If you record her and post it online what will you gain? Hmmm”

pattie___donalds: “Ahhh ? this guy is not correct why would you do that ?”

thenanaaba: “This is what some of you men are doing on public transport? Grossly idiotic, to say the least!”

Source:GHPAGE

