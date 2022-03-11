type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleGuy cancels wedding after his fiancée's family demanded 1 billion old cedis...
Lifestyle

Guy cancels wedding after his fiancée’s family demanded 1 billion old cedis while he earns only 3,000 cedis every month

By Armani Brooklyn
Guy cancels wedding after his fiancée's family demanded 1 billion old cedis while he earns only 3,000 cedis every month
- Advertisement -

In this brutal economy, I’m yet to understand why a family will ask a struggling young man to waste as huge as 100,000 cedis on just a wedding while the money can be invested into a business and yield bounty profits.

A young and focused promising young man man has cancelled his wedding after his fiancée’s family gave him the bride’s price list worth 100,000 cedis.

According to a tweep who shared this story on the microblogging platform, the young man earns 3,000 cedis at the end of every month as a civil month.

As smart and visionary as he is, he quickly told his girlfriend to give him some space and he will attend to her family’s needs as soon as possible – Knowing deeply within him that he has parted ways with her.

These are some of the many more reasons why a lot of guys have refused to marry – Ladies and families are now more interested in wedding ceremonies than marriage.

Check out the tweet below to know more…

    Source:GHpage
    • READ MORE ON:
    • Guy

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, March 11, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    86.2 ° F
    86.2 °
    86.2 °
    68 %
    3.6mph
    91 %
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News