Guy cancels wedding after his fiancée’s family demanded 1 billion old cedis while he earns only 3,000 cedis every month

In this brutal economy, I’m yet to understand why a family will ask a struggling young man to waste as huge as 100,000 cedis on just a wedding while the money can be invested into a business and yield bounty profits.

A young and focused promising young man man has cancelled his wedding after his fiancée’s family gave him the bride’s price list worth 100,000 cedis.

According to a tweep who shared this story on the microblogging platform, the young man earns 3,000 cedis at the end of every month as a civil month.

As smart and visionary as he is, he quickly told his girlfriend to give him some space and he will attend to her family’s needs as soon as possible – Knowing deeply within him that he has parted ways with her.

These are some of the many more reasons why a lot of guys have refused to marry – Ladies and families are now more interested in wedding ceremonies than marriage.

