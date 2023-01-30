- Advertisement -

The problem with this is that there’s no ceiling to that behaviour. By the time he gets money to buy a Venza, she’ll want him to impress others with a Porsche.

If he gets money to buy a Porsche, she’ll want him to impress with a yacht or private jet she’ll never stop.

A young Nigerian man has broken up with his fiancee just months before their white wedding after she insisted he rents a Totoya Venza to visit her parents for their traditional wedding ceremony.

According to the broken-hearted lady, she only wanted her fiance to impress her parents because the Toyota Matrix he owns is low class and doesn’t fit her status.

After the guy refused to buy into her idea of renting the Toyota Venza, she used part of the money (100,000 naira which is equivalent to Ghc 2,609) meant for the drinks and food for their big day to rent the car on behalf of her ex-lover.

Upon getting infuriated that her fiance wants her to love a fake life, the young man has called off the wedding through a text message he sent her.

Now, the lady is confused, frustrated and devastated over the cancellation of the wedding.

Social media users who have come across this story have slammed the lady for behaving like an imbecile and applauding the guy for calling off the wedding for his own safety in the future.

Because a woman of her calibre wouldn’t mind sleeping with another man who owns a luxury car despite being married.

Sammy’s Vitamin – At 26 you should atleast know how to make use of your common sense, but I think the marriage is not important to you. Many people are still living peacefully with their spouses without a bicycle, yours has a Toyota Matrix but you are not contented. Don’t worry, he’s done, someone that has venza will come. Enjoy your breakfast in peace and don’t forget to cruise the venza for 24 hrs that’s if you still have the balance to complete for the part payment. Ndi mgbu.

Enny Ola – You love luxury. It’s not a crime. Take your time. Go for nysc. Get ur discharge certificate. Find yourself a job that can fund your luxurious lifestyle. All good. Never, I mean NEVER pressure someone’s son to give you a life you clearly can’t afford!

Kayode Damilola – Wow and the guy still sent you 4 Naira SMS, oh the guy is in love, he’s supposed to drop you WhatsApp message and block you afterwards or send it on Facebook messenger through free Facebook. The guy get Matrix, do you know how much fuel is presently? Go and collect your deposit o and I pray it is not non refundable.

laide Jesuskid – Biko receive sense in the name of Jesus, ordinary introduction you are renting car(Venza) worth 100k with the present situation of our country, when it is time for your wedding you will rent aeroplane right?

Relindis Bih – How are you contributing for the intro madam.? U are ungrateful and he is very right to call it off. In short u are not mature enough for marriage

