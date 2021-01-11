type here...
Guy in tears after catching girlfriend cheating on him at a hotel they lodged into

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Guy catching girlfriend cheating
The sad story of a guy whose girlfriend allegedly cheated on him with another guy at a hotel they logged in is trending on social media.

The scandalous girlfriend apparently had plans with another guy at the exact same hotel where she had lodged in with her supposed boyfriend.

From the video, the guy is seen in pain mourning in the company of some friends in his hotel room.

Meanwhile, the identities of the broken-hearted guy and his cheating girlfriend are yet to be unveiled.

The guy in question is likely to carry the ”donkey of the day” title as he has heavily trolled on social media.

These heartbreak stories are becoming so common lately that people are beginning to wonder if loyalty in relationships still exists.

Source:GHPAGE

