Guy chews the eyeball and ear of another after they were engaged in a fight

In Las Vegas, USA, a man was arrested after reportedly engaging in a fatal altercation and then consuming parts of the victim’s face.

According to a news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMP), a physical altercation occurred between two men around 4:44 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, in front of a business in Las Vegas’ art district. Upon arrival, police found one man “unresponsive” and “bleeding from the head,” who was later pronounced dead.

The other man involved in the altercation, identified as 31-year-old Colin Czech, was apprehended by authorities.

Investigations revealed that Czech had “attacked the victim at some point,” leading to his arrest on an open murder charge and booking into the Clark County Detention Centre, as stated by the police.

The deceased victim’s identity and the details of his cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s office in due course.

When police arrived at the scene, Czech was reportedly found consuming the victim’s eyeball and ear, with evidence of biological matter on his hair, mouth, and clothing, according to police documents.

Reports obtained by KLAS indicate that police received a call about a person tackling another individual on the ground in the Charleston Boulevard area. Subsequently, another call was received nearly an hour later reporting a man “eating” another man’s face at a nearby bus stop.

Czech allegedly told authorities that he had been experiencing periods of unconsciousness and claimed to have been awake for “five days straight” due to feeling possessed by something, based on documents obtained by KLAS.

Initially scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, April 29, Czech was unable to attend due to being hospitalized. The judge ordered Czech to remain in custody without bail, and his next hearing is set for Wednesday, May 1.