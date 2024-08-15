type here...
Guy chops lady basabasa after buying her iPhone cover a day after her serious boyfriend bought her a brand new iPhone 11

By Mr. Tabernacle

Fear Women is a VERB. Many a time, we say fear women not for its fun but for the reality it holds and the many stories that can be attributed to its trend.

In a video fast going viral, a young man chronicled how a guy who sells phone covers chopped a lady basabasa just after her serious boyfriend bought a fresh-in-box iPhone 11 for her.

According to the guy who revealed the story to DJ KA in an interview, the serious boyfriend has bought an iPhone 11 for the lady who is his girlfriend forgetting to buy in addition the phone cover.

The lady went to town to buy one for the phone, the guy gifted the cover to the lady and later after that moment, the guy had his way into the lady’s pants thereby chopping her basabasa.

From comments around the story, the serious boyfriend is yet to enter the lady but the phone cover seller has easily without any stress found his way into the lady for free.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

