Why would you go on a date with another man while you have a serious boyfriend in the first place?

A video that is presently trending on the internet and received backlashes from most ladies captures the moment a no-nonsense boyfriend stormed the restaurant to cause drama.

Apparently, the heartbroken boyfriend was given a tip-off that his girlfriend is on a date with another guy.

He hurriedly rushed to the place to collect the wig, slippers & phone he bought for her despite the many people who are also present in the restaurant enjoying their meals.

At first, the lady tried to play tough but she was overpowered by the determined guy.

Alot of social media users have chided the boyfriend for behaving like an uncivilised person with the submission that he should have waited for the lady to come home before he addressed the issue.