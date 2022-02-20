Guy crashes his car while kissing his girlfriend and driving at a top speed (Video)

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian guy has been involved in a gory accident with his girlfriend while driving on the highway at a top speed.

According to the poster of the video, the accident was caused by a lack of attention on the part of the guy who is currently responding to treatment at the hospital.

As asserted by him, the young guy was seriously kissing his girlfriend while driving at a top speed and lost concentration in the process thereby causing the gory accident.

Luckily, none of the lovers sustained a severe injury.

Watch the video below to know more…