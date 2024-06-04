type here...
Guy cries like a baby as lady he sponsored through the university dumped him for another man – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
A Ghanaian man has had his heart broken by the love of his life in an emotionally traumatising circumstance.

The young man, whose name is yet to be identified, was captured in a video making rounds on social media crying uncontrollably over the heartbreak served him by his girlfriend.

According to the video’s caption sighted by our outfit, the young man was jilted by his girlfriend to marry another man on his blind side.

The caption also detailed how the unidentified young man sponsored the lady throughout her university education, hoping to marry her when she graduated.

However, his aspiration was dunked heartbreakingly by the unnamed girlfriend.

The young Ghanaian man, who could not control his emotions, took to social media to cry his heartbreak out while murmuring some words that could not be heard.

Source:GHpage

