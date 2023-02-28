- Advertisement -

The wickedness and ruthlessness of some people are out of the world and only the Almighty knows what might be wrong with them.

A young Ghanaian female nurse who helped her boyfriend to travel to the US has been stabbed in the back despite sacrificing all that she had to make her man’s dreams become a reality.

According to Zanaibu, she took a loan of GHC50,000 and also used her cosmetic shop as collateral just for his boyfriend to be able to travel to the US – But all she got in return was sheer wickedness.

Sharing her extremely sad story with Kofi Noel, Zanaibu revealed that her boyfriend was unemployed while he was in Ghana and as a supportive woman, she thought it wise to help him travel abroad because it’s easier to take it over there than here in Ghana.

After her boyfriend named Kobina Tawiah got to his dream country he has blocked her on all social media platforms.

Now, she’s also four months pregnant and Kobina is responsible for the pregnancy.

She has reported the issue to Kobina’s family but all they tell her is to be patient and they’ll talk to him.

